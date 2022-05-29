AARON LESLIE BARCUS, "Poppy", 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed from this life with the hope of heaven on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Sactuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on October 17, 1944, to the late Addie Aldine and Mason Maine Barcus Sr.. Aaron was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Barcus and Barbara Smith, and his brother, Mason Maine "Red" Barcus Jr.. Aaron is survived by his loving wife of 55 years and care-giver, Janet Marie (Weser) Barcus; his brother and best friend, Roger (Lynn) Barcus of Huntington, W.Va.; his sister, JoAnn Smith of Virginia; his daughter, Leslie Duncan; son-in-law, Tim Duncan; three grandchildren: Mackenzie (Nate) Lantz, "Tadd" Duncan, Mason Duncan; and a host of good family and friends. Aaron was a long-time member of New Hope United Methodist Church of Proctorville, Ohio, where he sang in the choir. He worked at Special Metals until 2001 when he retired and was a member of the local 40 union. Aaron loved going to Fairland ballgames and took up tickets for many years. Aaron was a girls softball coach and umpire for 20 years. In more recent years Aaron suffered from Parkinson's, the family encourages donations be made to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson's research. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley for providing comfort in his final days. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
