Our precious mother, ADA “ANN” RATCLIFF, received her angel wings on Sunday, August 8, 2021, as she rested peacefully at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. She was born October 19, 1928, in Selwyn, Mingo County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Floyd Ray and Ella Brewer Parsley of Kermit, W.Va.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Millard C. Ratcliff, USAF retired; a daughter, Susanne Ratcliff Bandy Douglas; three brothers, Billy Ray, Randolph Conrad and James Edward Parsley; and two sisters, Patricia Gail “Gay” Parsley and Floydella “Cricket” Morris.
She was a Christian, and her Sundays were devoted to watching her “church” programs. She had an amazing green thumb and loved her plants and flowers and was constantly in awe of God’s creations. She was a kind, gentle spirit who loved to have fun and eagerly participated in water balloon fights, catching crawdads or whitewater rafting. She was always ready for an “adventure” when she traveled with her daughter Sandy, whether it be to California or the local carwash. Most of all, she was an adoring grandmother and Aunt Tootie to Randy Parsley (Rob) and Michelle (Paul) Loan and numerous nieces and nephews who often sought her wisdom and advice.
Ann is survived by a son, Millard “Carl” Ratcliff (Pamela) of Hampton, Va.; daughters, Sandra Ratcliff Evans (Eddie) and Patricia “Lynn” Ratcliff Snead of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren, Benjamin Bandy, Shawn Bandy and Chris Snead of Proctorville, Ohio, David (Ashley) Snead of Smyrna, Del., Sam (Megan) Ratcliff and Charlie Ratcliff of Hampton, Va., Bryan Snead (Dawn) of Barnwell, S.C., Uriah Evans of Proctorville, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Bailey Morris of Ashland, Ky., Uriah Evans of Proctorville, Ohio, Jolene Marie and Nora June Snead of Smyrna, Del., Virginia Mae Ratcliff of Hampton, Va., and Taylor and Isabell Snead of Barnwell, S.C.; great-great-grandchildren, Adaline, Gwendolyn and Noah Morris of Ashland, Ky.; and two sisters, Frances Preece of Inez, Ky., and Margaret “Brownie” Whitt of Vinton, Va.
Sincere thanks to the staff of St. Mary’s Medical Center for the excellent care given during our time of need.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to Marshall University Foundation, The Ratcliff Family Scholarship, 9250 CR 107, Proctorville, OH 45669.
