Albert Emmit Allie
SYSTEM

ALBERT EMMIT ALLIE, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sunday July 3, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Private funeral service was Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial was in Woodmere Memorial Park. Albert was born July 18, 1926, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Emmit and Annie Hindi Allie. He was a US Army Veteran serving in WWII, an automobile mechanic, he was a caller for the Pawtaw Square Dance Club and a member of the Crossroads United Methodist Church. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce N. Allie; one son, A. Michael Allie; and one sister, Fatmie Allie. Survivors include one son, David Allie, MD of Layfette, La.; one brother, Mike E. Allie of Charleston, W.Va.; five grandsons, including Adam A. Allie, MD; three granddaughters: Rylee Marissa Allie, Jayda Rose Allie and Vivian Ellis Allie. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you