ALEESHA DAWN QUINN CARTER, 49, of Ironton, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 22, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Aleesha was born on July 25, 1971, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Sandra Howard Quinn and Orange “Buddy” Quinn Jr. She was a graduate of South Point High School. She spent her adult life being the best wife, mother, nana, sister, cousin and friend that she could be. She was always the life of the party with her beautiful smile and infectious personality. At the time of her passing, she worked as manager for Sam’s Hot Dogs and served her duties with a passion. Aleesha is survived by her husband, John Randall Carter; sons, Aaron Quinn (Maeggan), Marc Carter (Rachael) and Zaccery Carter; grandchildren, Camron S.Q., Kamron H., Aaron Quinn ll, Cassius Q., Christian C. and Alivia C.; sisters, Angela (Kipp) Shaw, Meshelle (John) Johnson; and brother, Orange Quinn III. She is also survived by several very special cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers and support that has been shown during our time of bereavement. It has been amazing. A very special thanks to the staff, especially nursing, of St. Mary’s Medical Center for their devoted care of our loved one. May God bless you all. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, OH 45638, with Reverend Douglas C. Carter officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Carter family with arrangements. To offer the Carter family condolences, please visit our website, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
