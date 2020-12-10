ALETA GALE HEAD WAGNER, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born October 19, 1955, in Williamson, W.Va. She was preceded in death by a brother, Chad Andrew Head. She was an associate member of the Rome Volunteer Fire Department. She is survived by her parents, Daniel and Dottie Head of Proctorville; one daughter, Jessica Wagner (Brian Harrison) of Proctorville; one son, Tommi Wagner of Proctorville; one brother, Chris (Kathy) Head of Hurricane, W.Va.; built-in-daughter, Tracy Blake and her children Kenzie and Jordan; and her cat, Scooter. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jodi Fortner. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

