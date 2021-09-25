ALICE MAY PEMBERTON BARBER, 92, of Ironton, widow of Donald Keith Barber, died Sept. 21 at Ayden Healthcare, Jackson, Ohio. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Woodland Cemetery, Section 12, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

