ALICE VICTORIA ADKINS, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at home. She was born January 12, 1940, in Midkiff, W.Va., daughter of the late James Othel and Bertha Hager Bellomy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Adkins; son, Sgt. Timothy Adkins Sr.; son-in-law, Todd DeFoe; and six siblings, Willard Bellomy, Wesley “Boot” Bellomy, Lois “Jean” Adkins, James Bellomy; Herbert “Lyle” Bellomy and Charles Bellomy. She is survived by a daughter, Debra DeFoe; and a son, Alvin Adkins; three grandchildren, Sarah McComas, T.J. Adkins and Kyle (Jennifer) Adkins; and six great-grandchildren, Anna, Rachel, Grant, Benjamin, Jeffery and Faith Adkins. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.   

