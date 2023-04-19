ALICIA GAIL LAYNE, 62 of Ironton, mother of Tyler Layne and Jesse Layne, both of Ironton, died April 17 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a secretary at the law office of Allen and Evans. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on April 21 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will follow in Etna Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio.

