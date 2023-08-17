The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ALLYSON RAE SPARKS, 12, of Ironton, daughter of Dustin and Breanna Price Sparks, died Aug. 8 in the Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, Fla. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S 5th St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Haverhill United Method Church, 3 Haverhill-Ohio Furnace Rd., Haverhill, OH 45636, C3 Church 1342 County Road 60, South Point and/or Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation at www.give.nicklauschildrens.orgfavicon.ico. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.

