ALMA ELAINE EDWARDS, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at home. She was born August 29, 1930, in Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of the late Homer and Ruth Dennison Huff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Minister Everett Leo Edwards; one brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Mary Huff; brother-in-law, Frank Deeds; and a nephew, Mark Huff. She retired from Chesapeake School District after 35 1/2 years of service. She is survived by one daughter, Marilyn (D.L.) McWhorter; one son, Chuck Edwards; two grandchildren, Chase and Kobe McWhorter; one sister, Jane Deeds; several nieces and nephews; and special caregivers, Heather Henson and Adara Deeds. A graveside service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you