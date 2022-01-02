ALMA JUDE SHERMAN, 96, of South Point, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her granddaughter’s residence in Simpsonville, S.C., on December 29, 2021. She was born June 26, 1925, in Mingo County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Jude and Edith Brown Jude. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Sherman; her son, John Franklin Sherman; and daughter-in-law, Sue Kouns-Sherman. Alma was a public schoolteacher from 1950-1989. She taught the first night class at Tri-State Bible College. She had a love for teaching children and the Bible. In later years, she taught a women’s Bible study at First Southern Baptist Chapel until 2019. Her favorite scripture was Jeremiah 33:3; she would always say, “Every day is a gift from God.” She loved her husband, family and adored her grandchildren. She is survived by her three grandchildren, Teresa Dawn Reichert, John Bruce Sherman, Laura Sue (George) Heins; three great-grandchildren, Mikayla Shae (Austin) Black, Jack Ryan Sherman and Emma Grace Heins; and one great-great-grandson, Maverick Austin Black. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, formerly Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, with Mitch Webb officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Camp Landing Entertainment District continues aggressive remodel of former KYOVA Mall
- Sober living house sues city over business license denial
- Former MU football player faces indictment
- Marshall professor reinstated after political statements
- BUSINESS BEAT: Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar opening next week
- Watoga becomes West Virginia’s first Dark Sky Park
- Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in Special Metals strike
- Dog Haus Biergarten opens first WV location near Barboursville
- Two charged after woman dies of overdose in Logan
- Fatal crash reported Monday morning in Lavalette
Collections
- Photos: Mountain State Reptile Rescue
- Photos: Ashland Invitational Tournament, boys basketball
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington vs. South Point
- Photos: New Year's Day 5K at Ritter Park
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Skating session at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: New Year's Eve celebration at Fun City
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Sholten Singer
- Photos: Kids celebrate NYE at the Imagination Station
- Photos: Junior Chef Day Camp at Huntington's Kitchen