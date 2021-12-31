ALMA JUDE SHERMAN, 96, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Donald W. Sherman, died Dec. 29 at her granddaughter’s home in Simpsonville, S.C. She was a public schoolteacher. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, formerly Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
