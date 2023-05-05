Alma Thacker Artrip
SYSTEM

ALMA THACKER ARTRIP, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Carl Artrip, passed away April 28, 2023, in Wyngate at RiversEdge, Proctorville, Ohio. Born April 23, 1934, to Charles and Margie Thacker, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are two sisters, Dorothy (Nancy) Hightower and Peggy Barber; two brothers, Charles Thacker Jr. and Larry Thacker, along with two sons-in-law, David Michael Saxton and David Albright. Alma is survived by one brother, Gary Thacker and wife Sandra; three daughters, Judy Perrine and her husband Daniel, Sandra Saxton, and Jean Albright, as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her husband's four children, Dennis Artrip, Doug Artrip, Mary (Cathy) Grant, and Lisa Dohring, their spouses along with their children and grandchildren. Alma was previously employed by Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital before retiring. Her family would like to thank the staff at Wyngate at RiversEdge, Dr. Cindy Pinson, Hospice, along with all who cared for her over the past years. She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

