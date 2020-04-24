ALVEN L. MOONEY, 93, of Crown City, Ohio, widower of Dolly Marie Parsons Mooney, died April 22 at home. He retired from Crown City Mining and was a farmer, raised tobacco and Polled Hereford cattle. There will be a private family service 1 p.m. April 26, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Victory Cemetery. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Justice said he wanted to reward COVID-19 heroes. Cabell County leaders say the money he gave them can’t be used that way.
- Covid-19 has killed multiple bishops and pastors within the Church of God in Christ, the nation's largest black Pentecostal denomination
- ‘Hero pay’ in W.Va. not the reward many thought
- Wayne magistrate suspended without pay for 90 days after WV Supreme Court decision
- PAIGE ELAINE COFFMAN
- Braskem employees live at plant to ramp up production of medical supplies
- Huntington man donates stimulus check to food bank
- Family, friends remember family lost in fatal Huntington fire
- Morning fire claims man, three children in Huntington home
- Stimulus checks are protected from debt collectors in Ohio, but maybe not West Virginia
Images
Collections
- Photos: Memorial held for Cottage Street house fire victims
- Photos: Fairland celebrates senior class
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Spring Valley seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Retirement parade held for HFD Captain Scott Leep
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank receives nonperishable food donation
- Photos: HPD officers respond to shooting
- Photos: Eastbrook Elementary Surprise Drive-Through
- Photos: Easter Service at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Drive-by Easter Bunny visit