Alvin Edgar Crager

ALVIN EDGAR CRAGER, 90, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. He was born June 21, 1932, in Plymouth, Ohio, son of the late Linden and Biddie Crager. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary L. Crager; 10 siblings, Richard Crager, Shird Crager, Tim Crager, George Crager, Chalmer Crager, Easter Stanley, Pearl Sharp, Roxie Lykins, Cuba Crager and Claris Fritz; and one great-grandchild, Katie Flores. Alvin is survived by his four sons, Charles Steve (Sandy) Crager of Chesapeake, Ohio, Greg (Patricia) Crager of Proctorville, Ohio, Tim (Vickie) Crager of South Point, Ohio and Ron (Debbie) Crager of Lakeland, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Alvin will be laid to rest beside his loving wife in Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon, Fla., at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

