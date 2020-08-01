Essential reporting in volatile times.

ALVIN EUGENE BLAKE, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Wanda Spurlock Blake, died July 30 at home. He retired as a machinist from Rockwell Automation. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. 

