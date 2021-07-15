AMY IRENE SAXTON, 88, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Wyngate Senior Living Community Center, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Friday, July 16, 2021, at First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Marc Price officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born January 1, 1933, in Forest Hills, W.Va., daughter of the late Arnold and Eunice Garten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Saxton, and one brother, Carlos Garten. She is survived by her son, Joseph (Cynthia) Saxton; three grandchildren, Hannah (Kevin) Titus, Abigail (Seth) Thomas and Caleb Saxton; a great-granddaughter due to be born in August, Emerson Thomas; and a special niece, Carla (Brad) Beazley. Irene worked as a homemaker, church secretary at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene, and at the Mustard Seed Christian Bookstore. She attended Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, choir director, church organist and a faithful choir member. She passionately loved not only her family, but her church as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Huntington First Church of the Nazarene music department for the establishment of a Highlawn community garden. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

