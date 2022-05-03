ANDREA MARIE VOSS of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the age of thirty-nine years and five months. She was born November 28, 1982, to Beverly and Paul Voss of Gallipolis, Ohio. A memorial service is scheduled for friends and family at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the First Church of God, 1723 State Route 141, Gallipolis, Ohio. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is honored to care for the Voss family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

