ANDREW "DRU" BOWEN, 36 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, after many years of battling addiction. Andrew was born on December 19, 1986, to Kimberly Bowen who precedes him in death and Craig Workman of Texas City, Texas. Andrew is also survived by his sons Bryton and Isaiah; siblings Emily Christian, Adam Maynard and Justin Workman; grandmothers Janet Bowen and Jean Jones and many more family members that loved him and will miss him. No service by request. Please consider donating to https://ovpfoundation.org/ or https://www.samhsa.gov/ in memory of Andrew. W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory, Dayton and Cincinnati, is directing arrangements.

