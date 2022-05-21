ANDREW MILBURN HALL, 40, of Pedro, Ohio, nephew of Betty May of Argillite, Ky., and Mary Ann Spillman of Flatwoods, Ky., died May 13 at Daytona Beach, Fla. He has worked as a pharmacist at UK, Walgreens and SOMC. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 25 at First Baptist Church of Russell. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. May 24. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Heart Association, Kentucky Region, 333 Guthrie Street, Suite 207, Louisville, KY 40202 or to the American Diabetes Association, 1221-A Ohio Avenue, PO Box 1115, Dunbar, WV 25064. www.steenfuneralhome.com

