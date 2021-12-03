ANDY BAILEY, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to his home in Heaven on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was born November 17, 1927, in Proctorville, Ohio, to his beloved parents, Jack and Flossie M. Edwards Bailey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Anita J. Bailey. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville for 65 years. He was a faithful, Godly man and a true friend to many. Gardening and giving were his passions. Andy was a paratrooper at the age of 19 in the U.S. Army. He was a wise, gentle man with a gentle soul and was loved and treasured by those who knew him. He is Heaven’s gain and our loss. We are grateful to have had him as our father. He is survived by two children, Deborah Sutcliffe and Mark (Beverly) Bailey; his four grandchildren that knew him as “Papa,” Sara Stillpass, Brooke (Scott) Martin, Taylor Stillpass and Colin Stillpass; six great-grandchildren, Micaela, Kristin, Emma, Abby, Cody and Bailey; and one great-great-granddaughter, Hadi. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you