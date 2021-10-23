ANGEL BRIANNIA HOGSTEN ROWE, 24, of Ironton, died Oct. 17 in Ashland. There will be a celebration of life and memorial gathering at 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at the big field at Lake Vesuvius. Attendees are encouraged to bring dish to share and wear purple. Donations are suggested to a college fund for her son Landon, c/o 404 Belmont Mount Holly Road, Apt. 23, Belmont, NC 28012. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements.

