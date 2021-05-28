ANGELA MARIE LEFFINGWELL, 50, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
