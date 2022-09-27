ANITA KAY MAYNARD, 84, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. In addition to her parents Alex and Lula Cook Bentley, she was also preceded in death by her husband A.J. Maynard; sisters Joanne Scarbro, Betty Sprinkle, and brother John Bentley. Kay, a cheerleader, was a 1956 Burch High School graduate, and a member of burchalumni.org for many years. She graduated from Concord College and spent 30 years as a teacher at South Point. She leaves behind daughters, Kimberly and Jennifer; son Andy; sisters Charlotte Hall, Peggy Collins, Naomi Cunningham; brother Mark Bentley and several grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
