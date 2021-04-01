ANNA JOAN STEWART, 84, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Eyster Stewart, died March 28 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at noon April 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerhf.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be observed.

