ANNA LYNN WRIGHT, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born April 29, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Ossie and Genevieve Ransbottom Owens. She was an employee of Keesee Chrysler Plymouth. She is survived by her husband, Danny Wright; one son, Jason (Kristi) Wright of Proctorville; three grandchildren, Alisha, Kasey Ann and Madison Shea; three sisters, a triplet to Brenda (Jerold) McComas of Crown City, Ohio, and Connie (Gordon) Rutherford of Lesage, W.Va., and Debbie (Laddie) Smith of Proctorville; three brothers, Paul “Bus” Owens of Lebanon, Ohio, David (Karen) Owens of Ironton, Ohio, and Ken Owens of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

