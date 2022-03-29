ANNA “PEARL” BURGESS STATON, 94, of Ironton, widow of Harlan Staton, died March 21 in Austin, Texas. She was the owner and operator of Staton Realty and the Sta-Tan Swimming Pool. Public visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service April 2 at The Pearl, the former Sta-Tan Dance Land, 2015 N. 5th St., Ironton. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. April 2 at The Pearl in Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.

