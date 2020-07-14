ANNABEL RICHARDSON, 92, of Vinton, Ohio, widow of Kenneth Richardson, died July 12 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. July 16 at Meigs Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon July 16 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
