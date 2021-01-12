ANNABELLE LEE JENKINS, 62, of Pedro, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, in St. Mary's Medical Campus in Ironton, Ohio. The Lawrence County native was born June 21, 1958, a daughter of Otto Schweickart and Hilda Norris Schweickart. She married her husband, Eddie Jenkins, on April 15, 1977. Annabelle was a 1976 graduate of Symmes Valley High School. She graduated from Ohio University and attended Huntington Junior College. She was an Administrative/Case Worker with Behavioral Health for 15 years, retiring in 2019. Annabelle was a volunteer with the Red Cross for 20 years, a 4-H Advisor for 25 years, volunteered as a First Responder with the Elizabeth Twp. Fire Department for 9 years and the Decatur Fire Department Auxiliary for 3 years. She was a Past Worthy Matron Waterloo Chapter 447. She was an amateur Radio Operator, KB8TGI, with Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association for 20 years as well as a volunteer at Pioneer Village in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Annabelle was of the Methodist faith and a member of Slabfork Independent Church in Pedro, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, Annabelle is survived by daughter, Sara (Samson) Oluwashina of Harper Woods, Mich.; sons, Mathew (Selena) Jenkins of Pedro, Ohio, and Lucas (Bianca) Jenkins of Wheelersburg, Ohio; sister, Margaret (Steve) Triplett of Georgetown, Ohio; brothers, Hank (Casey) Schweickart of Frankfort, Ky., and Fred (Tabitha) Schweickart of Ironton, Ohio; and six grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at Slabfork Cemetery with Pastors Mike Triplett and Clyde Pennington officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, with an Eastern Star service beginning at 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th Street, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Eddie Jenkins, 3167 County Road 51, Pedro, OH 45659, who will share the donations to Annabelle's favorite charities. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Jenkins family with arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipfuneralhome.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- With Doc Holliday gone, who will be Marshall's next coach?
- West Virginia delegate records himself storming US Capitol
- Harmony House announces annual award recipients
- Struggling WV restaurant owners, managers find Greenbrier party hard to swallow
- Chuck Landon: It's time to play the 'name' game
- Police roundup: Man charged after woman’s overdose death
- New owners excited to carry on Dairy Bell tradition
- Evans resigns after facing charges in connection with riot at US Capitol
- County officials say employee was fired over performance, not retaliation for taking COVID-19 precautions
- WV delegate arraigned on federal charges after entering Capitol with rioters
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Schools employees receive COVID-19 vaccine
- AP Photos: Unprecedented storming of U.S. Capitol
- Photos: People spend time outdoors in the warm weekend weather
- Photos: High School Basketball, Coal Grove vs. South Point
- Photos: Orchids in bloom at the Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: High School Basketball, Fairland defeats Eastern-Brown
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: 2020 year in review from photographer Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Girls High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Boyd County