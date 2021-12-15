ANTHONY WAYNE PEMBERTON, 48, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, son of Gerald Pemberton of Coal Grove, Ohio, and Rosalie Rice Pemberton of Kitts Hill, died Dec. 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you