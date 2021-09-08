ARREY RONALD RAY CARPENTER, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 15, 1932, in Lawrence County, Ohio, son of the late Roscoe and Pearl Elliott Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Carpenter; one granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Marie Price; and two sisters, Ruth Pruitt and Elizabeth Carpenter. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Charlene Carpenter; one daughter, Lisa (David) Price of Proctorville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Brad Carpenter (Amber) and Sara (Tyler) Payne; one great-grandson, Jacob Wade Carpenter; and two brothers, Perry and Colleen, and Bob and Paula, all of Proctorville, Ohio. He retired from Mountaineer Gas. The family extends a special thanks to St. Mary’s Home Health, especially Chad and Melissa for their special care. A graveside service will be held 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, by Pastor Jason Morris. Burial will follow. Visitation will be held 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
