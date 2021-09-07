ARREY RONALD RAY CARPENTER, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Charlene Carpenter, died Sept. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Columbia Gas. A graveside service will be held 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 2021, at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
