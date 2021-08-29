ARTHUR E. BRYANT JR., of Ironton, died Aug. 27 at home. He was a dozer and heavy machinery operator, mechanic and a retired truck driver for Mat-lack Trucking. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
