ARTHUR MICHAEL PRESTON, 68, of South Point, Ohio, fiance of Frances Nolan, died May 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a distribution manager for the Air Force. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 10 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
