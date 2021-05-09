ARTHUR MICHAEL PRESTON, 68, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Dan Hughes at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 93 of Kenova. He was born on August 25, 1952, in Huntington, to the late Arthur and Billie Sturgill Preston. He was a material storage distribution manager for the United States Air Force. He is survived by his fiancee, Frances Nolan; sons, Arthur M. Preston Jr., Jeffrey Nolan and Gregory Nolan; daughters, Secret Eckert and Shawna Taylor; grandchild, James Preston; great-grandchildren, James Preston, Remington Preston and Aubrey Preston; and sisters, Jean Tharp and Connie Myers. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

