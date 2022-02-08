ARVILLA THOMPSON, 89, of Ironton, widow of Homer Thompson, died Feb. 1 at Oakmont Manor. Funeral service noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home; burial at noon Saturday at Ridgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Christ Building Fund, 116 Mt Savage Drive, Ashland, KY 41101. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

