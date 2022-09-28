BARBARA ANN ACKERMAN, 80, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of John William Ackerman II, died Sept. 26 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
