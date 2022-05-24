Barbara E. Patterson

Barbara Patterson BARBARA E. PATTERSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Harbor Health Care in Ironton, Ohio. She was born July 20, 1935, to the late Okey and Inez Fletcher Farmer. She was a member of Calvary Apostolic Lighthouse. She was preceded in death by her husband John Patterson; brother Andrew (Evelyn) Farmer; and daughter Brenda Roy. She is survived by her two sons, Paul H. Patterson (Demetria) and James Patterson (Sandra); two daughters, Diana M. Wilson (Terry) and Carrie J. Bond (M.G. Kademani); brother Carl (Jean) Farmer; nine grandsons and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation was Saturday May 21, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service was Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

