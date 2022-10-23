BARBARA JEAN ANGLE HALL, 84, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Ky. She was the wife of the late George Cartee Hall Sr., a housewife, mother, and friend. She was the daughter of the late William and Clara Fletcher Angle of Lawrence County, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Angle, and sister, Linda Angle Jenkins. She is survived by her son, George Cartee Hall II, and his wife, Hollie Jennings Hall, of South Point, Ohio; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one sister, Caroline Angle Clonch of Burlington, Ohio. Barbara, my mother, loved to draw. Her artwork, sketches, and doodles lined the walls of her room. She loved drawing pictures for her friends and family members. She will be missed. Private family services will be held with burial to follow at Rome Cemetery beside her husband, George. Many thanks to our Pastor, Ronnie Tyree of First Baptist Church of Chesapeake, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
