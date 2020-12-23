BARBARA JEAN HALL, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Chuck Lawrence. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. She was born on February 4, 1938, in Cabell County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Opie Adkins and Erma Bond Adkins Hicks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husbands, Clarence Matthews and Radford Hall; one son and daughter, Clarence Matthews Jr. and Joann Hargis. She was a graduate of Vinson High School, a beautician owning her own salon, a member of Christ Temple, Women of the Moose and VFW, Proctorville, Ohio. She is survived by her sons and daughter, Allen Matthews, James Matthews and Debbie Moss. Visitation is from 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home until service time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
