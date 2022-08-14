BARBARA KAY RENFROE, 57 of Willow Wood, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Barbara was born April 14, 1965, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of Keith Wilson of Lawrence County, Ohio and the late Sandy Wilson. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, David L. Renfroe.
Barbara attended Symmes Valley High School. Barbara was a true country girl, she loved working on the family farm, selling the produce she helped raised and meeting people. She also loved traveling with her husband, wherever his work took them. Barbara was a devoted wife and mother, she fought to stay with her family with determination and perseverance. She was formerly active in County 4-H. She was a member of Myrtle Tree MBC in Pedro, she loved her church and her church family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her other mother, Geneva Renfroe
Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy with David and Keith are her son, Carl Grube of Kearny, N.J., brother Keith "Pokey" Wilson and many nieces, nephews and other family members that will miss her greatly.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Rocky Massie and Pastor Bob Dudding officiating. Burial will follow in Bradshaw Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, think about Barbie and donate to someone in need. A grocery store or gas station is a good place to start.
