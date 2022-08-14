Barbara Kay Renfroe
BARBARA KAY RENFROE, 57 of Willow Wood, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Barbara was born April 14, 1965, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of Keith Wilson of Lawrence County, Ohio and the late Sandy Wilson. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, David L. Renfroe.

Barbara attended Symmes Valley High School. Barbara was a true country girl, she loved working on the family farm, selling the produce she helped raised and meeting people. She also loved traveling with her husband, wherever his work took them. Barbara was a devoted wife and mother, she fought to stay with her family with determination and perseverance. She was formerly active in County 4-H. She was a member of Myrtle Tree MBC in Pedro, she loved her church and her church family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

