BARBARA KAY RENFROE, 57 of Willow Wood, Ohio, wife of David L. Renfroe, died Aug. 11 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Bradshaw Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to someone in need. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- After 105 years, Huntington Wholesale Furniture opens to public
- Huff new Irish girls basketball coach
- Marshall will wait to name starting quarterback
- Extra eyes help bring Huff's Herd along
- Huntington man gets federal prison time for drug crime
- Volleyball, basketball teams will have new courts
- School Building Authority executive director named new state schools superintendent
- American Queen to dock in Huntington on Thursday
- Two bids opened for Hal Greer Boulevard project
- Marshall, Country Boy brewing up partnership
Collections
- Photos: 14th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show
- Photos: Frios inaugural Pickle Pop-eating contest
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Saturday, August 6
- Photos: Dinosaur Adventure at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: House dedication for Norman and Sherry Holton
- Photos: American Queen makes stop in Huntington
- Photos: Back-to-School Bash at Liberty Bank in Ironton
- Photos: Paws at Pullman
- Photos: Barboursville Water Lantern Festival
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament