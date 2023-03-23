BEA MASSIE, 89, of Ironton, widow of Charles D. Massie, died March 21 in King's Daughter Medical Center. She worked as a charge nurse at Jo-Lin Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. March 25 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you