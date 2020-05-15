BEATRICE MCSORLEY, 85, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Willie May officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Beatrice was born in Wayne County, W.Va., on January 27, 1935, a daughter of the late Estell and Laura Jarrell McKenzie. She was a former employee with Coyne Textile and a member of the England Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Glen, Wayne and Tom McKenzie; five sisters, Mary (Frank) Osborn, Elaine (Russell) Thompson, Rose Keith, Rebecca Rankin and Judy McKenzie. She is survived by five children, Bennie McSorley Jr. (Sandy), Fred (Martha) McSorley, Gary (Mary) McSorley, Valerie Graham (Lucian Cox) and Jean Bartrum (Thurman); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great- great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Carol Nichols, Nancy Kennedy and Sherri Douglass (Richard). Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Proper social distancing and face covering guidelines will be observed during visitation and graveside services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
