BERNICE DAY MATTHEWS FARAHAY, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, was received in the arms of her savior, Jesus, as her Heavenly Father welcomed her home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Bernice was born in Chesapeake, Ohio, on January 1, 1926, to her late parents, John M. and Myrtie Lawhon Day. She worked in Columbus, Ohio, at Westinghouse Corp. and after retirement lived in Melbourne, Florida. In 2019, she returned to Ohio to be close with family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by first husband, Patt Matthews, in 1970; her second husband, Mike Farahay, in 1987; and siblings, Leon, Estill, Marshall, Conley, Edward, Elgia “Jim,” Elvin “Tom,” Robert, Mabel and Hazel. She was proud to be the last surviving child of John and Myrtie Day. Bernice is survived by nieces, Joyce Day Harmon and Edna Day Dennison; and nephews, Jimmy Day, Franklin Day, Tommy Day, Lloyd Day and Larry Day; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Day. She was a founding member of Pineda Presbyterian Church of Melbourne, where she loved to attend service and Sunday school. Bernice enjoyed bowling, boating, card club and travel. Although she could not have children of her own, she loved her family fiercely. We would like to thank the Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio, for their care, with special thanks to Brandi, Ruby and Marianne. A graveside memorial service was held on Saturday, January 1, 2022, her 96th birthday. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

