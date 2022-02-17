BERNICE LYNN ADKINS, 52, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born December 23, 1969, in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Elston Grose; sister, Susie Grose; brother, Raymond Grose; nephew, Richard Lewis; and special friend, Taylor Maynard. She is survived by her mother Faye Payton Grose; two daughters, Brittany Nance (Ryan Brumfield) and Amanda Adkins (Luke Burns); one son, Freddie Adkins (Brooklin); one sister, Donna Smith; seven grandchildren, Emma, Easton, Cooper, Raelynn, Bryston, Kingston and Elliott; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you