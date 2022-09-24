BERTHA MAE REYNOLDS, 89, of Pedro, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. The Lawrence County, Ohio native was born November 27, 1932, the daughter to the late Wilmer and Lola Kizzee Vincell. She was preceded in death by her husband on January 1, 2012, Arnold Ray "Red" Reynolds, whom she married October 17, 1951. Mrs. Reynolds was a 1951 graduate of Waterloo High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Reynolds was a long time member of U.C.T. and attended Etna-United Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by:
A son: David L. Reynolds
A grandson: Brian W. Reynolds
And a nephew: Ritchie Barnett
Those left to cherish her memory are:
A son and daughter-in-law: Gary V. and Peggy G. Reynolds of Kitts Hill
Granddaughter: Bridget N. (John) Wade of Ironton
A grandson: Christopher D. (Chelsea) Reynolds of Las Vegas
Five great-granddaughters: Alexandra (Lexi) Wade, Sadie Grace Thompson-Reynolds, Remington "Remi" Wade, John David Wade and Ellie Thompson-Reynolds
Two nephews: Paul Barnett of California and James Reynolds of Sidney, Ohio
Brother: Don Vincell of Ironton, Ohio
Niece: Deb (Robert) Richardson
And a cousin: Jojo Gale of Michigan
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, September 26th, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio with Pastor Danny Pancake officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Public visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
