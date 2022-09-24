BERTHA MAE REYNOLDS, 89, of Pedro, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. The Lawrence County, Ohio native was born November 27, 1932, the daughter to the late Wilmer and Lola Kizzee Vincell. She was preceded in death by her husband on January 1, 2012, Arnold Ray "Red" Reynolds, whom she married October 17, 1951. Mrs. Reynolds was a 1951 graduate of Waterloo High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Reynolds was a long time member of U.C.T. and attended Etna-United Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by:

