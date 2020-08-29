Essential reporting in volatile times.

BESSIE LEE THORNBURG, 92, of Clemmons, N.C., passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. She was born January 12, 1928, in Lincoln County, WV, daughter of the late Thomas and Alice Hinkle Mullins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Thornburg. Bessie is survived by her children, Candy (Jay) Holley, Vertrice (Gerald) Mead, William Timothy (Elizabeth) Brown, Jami (Paul) Mehaffey, Joann Thornburg, Janet Sanders, James F. (Gail) Thornburg Jr. and Sheila Brown; so many grand-, great-grand- and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow. The family is requesting everyone to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

