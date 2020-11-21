BETTE NULL HORAN, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Donald Horan, died Nov. 16 in Holzer Medical Center. She was an LPN at Holzer and at Warehime Clinic. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 24, Grace United Methodist Church, Gallipolis. Friends may gather one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Donations are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com

