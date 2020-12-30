BETTY B. DALTON, 92, of Milford, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, widow of Paul D. Dalton, died Dec. 26 in Cedar Village, Mason, Ohio. Graveside service will be at noon Dec. 31, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
